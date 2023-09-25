Left Menu

U'khand: One labourer killed, another injured in wall collapse in Uttarkashi

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 25-09-2023 00:34 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 00:34 IST
U'khand: One labourer killed, another injured in wall collapse in Uttarkashi
  • Country:
  • India

A labourer died while another was injured on Sunday when an under-construction roadside wall collapsed on the Gangotri National Highway in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, police said.

The incident took place near the Pokhu Devta temple when some workers were building a buttress on the side of the road, they added.

As the under-construction wall collapsed, two labourers -- Dil Bahadur Thapa (46) and Suman Thapa (38) --both residents of Nepal, fell into a pit, the police said.

On receiving information, a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot and started a rescue operation. The body of Dil Bahadur was recovered from the pit, while Suman was rescued in an injured condition and taken to a hospital, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
2
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023