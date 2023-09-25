Poland considers tightening controls on border with Slovakia
Poland is close to taking a decision on tightening controls on the border with Slovakia, a government spokesperson was quoted as saying on Monday by state-run news agency PAP, in measures to stem the flow of immigrants.
"We have to decide whether to take additional protection measures on the Polish-Slovak border... we are also analysing what the potential direction of immigration from (the Italian island of) Lampedusa may look like," Piotr Muller was quoted by the agency as telling private broadcaster Polsat News.
"We are considering tightening control in this area and taking steps to secure these routes."
