A ‘club of elites’ will not realise the multilateral future we need, Holy See tells UN Assembly
UN News | Updated: 27-09-2023 02:51 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 02:51 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
California lawmakers vote to end travel ban to states with anti-LGBTQ+ laws
Hundreds of Bahrain prisoners suspend hunger strike as crown prince to visit United States
Hundreds of Bahrain prisoners suspend hunger strike as crown prince to visit United States
BJP, Cong trade charges in Rajasthan; Pilot says INDIA will form govt at Centre if Cong wins in 4 states
Karnataka to host southern states DGP's conference in Bengaluru on Sept 13