Capacity building plan aimed at rationalising deployment of govt staff depending on skills: Union minister

Launching the new capacity building plan on Wednesday, Union minister Jitendra Singh said the initiative is aimed at training officers and rationalising their deployment depending on the skills and acquired competencies.

''The administrative reforms initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are aimed at creating an efficient, transparent and corruption-free administration,'' said Singh, the minister of state for personnel.

The minister launched the capacity building plan (CBP) for government employees at the headquarters of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) here.

The plan has been rolled out by the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) in consultation with the DoPT.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said the CBP is a new initiative by PM Modi to train officers and rationalise deployment of officers and staff depending on the skills and acquired competencies, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said. ''It lays emphasis on transformation of government offices,'' he said.

Singh said the 'Karmayogi Prarambh' module has been made part of induction training of all government employees and the same has been implemented for the new recruits who joined government service under the 'Rozgar Mela', the sixth sequel of which was held on Tuesday where over 51,000 youth were handed appointment letters by PM Modi, according to the statement.

Lauding the CBP for its online training modules for all levels of government employees, the minister asked the CBC chairman Adil Zainulbhai to devise a similar training module for the ministers also.

The CBC chairman informed the minister that 700 courses have been introduced on the iGOT (integrated government online training) platform. ''Of the roughly three million central government employees, one million staff is in the Railways, another 1 million in CAPFs (central armed police forces) and the remaining 1 million in the rest of ministries and departments... The Mission Karmayogi and iGOT aims to transform 'karamcharis' to 'Karamyogis','' Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)