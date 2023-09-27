Travis King expected to return to US in coming hours
- Country:
- United States
Private Travis King, the U.S. soldier who ran into North Korea in July, is expected to return to the United States in the coming hours after he was expelled by North Korea into China, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.
State Department spokesman Matt Miller also told reporters he did not view King's return as a sign of a wider breakthrough with North Korea and that China had not served as a mediator in the matter, but rather as a transit point for the soldier. (Reporting By Daphne Psaledakis and Costas Pitas; Writing by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Chris Reese)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles with leader Kim away in Russia
South Korea's military says North Korea fired at least 1 missile toward sea
Russia calls talks with North Korea 'important' amid geopolitical changes
North Korea fires ballistic missile with leader Kim away in Russia
North Korea fires two missiles into the sea as Kim Jong Un travels in Russia for meeting with Putin