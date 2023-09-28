North Korea parliament amends constitution to enshrine nuclear policy -KCNA
North Korea's rubber-stamp parliament has adopted an amendment to the constitution to formulate the country's policy on nuclear force, state media KCNA reported on Thursday. The Supreme People's Assembly unanimously adopted "the crucial agenda item for formulating the DPRK's policy on the nuclear force as the basic law of the state," KCNA said.
The Supreme People's Assembly unanimously adopted "the crucial agenda item for formulating the DPRK's policy on the nuclear force as the basic law of the state," KCNA said. DPRK is the initials of the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. Addressing the parliament, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said it is "very important" to "accelerate the modernization of nuclear weapons in order to hold the definite edge of strategic deterrence," KCNA said.
