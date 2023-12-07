Left Menu

Girls, aged 5 and 7, drown in drain in Agra

PTI | Agra | Updated: 07-12-2023 15:12 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 15:10 IST
Girls, aged 5 and 7, drown in drain in Agra
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two girls, aged five and seven, drowned after they slipped and fell into a drain while going to watch a wedding procession in Agra in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Thursday.

The incident happened in Dhanauli in the Malpura police station area Wednesday evening.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sonam Kumar said Nisha, 7, and Alfiza, 5, died after falling into a drain when they went to see the wedding procession.

A boy accompanying the girls informed their families after they slipped and fell into the drain. A search operation was launched immediately.

The younger girl was rescued first and the older was found more than three hours later, officials said.

They were declared dead on arrival by doctors at the S N Medical College and Hospital in Agra.

The depth of the drain is 10 feet, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
2
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
3
FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

 United States
4
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023