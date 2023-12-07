Left Menu

West African court dismisses Niger junta's sanctions challenge

That transitional government had told the Abuja-based ECOWAS Community Court of Justice that the sanctions, which included border closures by Niger's neighbours and a cut in power supplies by Nigeria, had led to a shortage of medicines and food, causing hardships. But the court dismissed the case saying the junta was not qualified to launch a case on Niger's behalf.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 17:50 IST
West African court dismisses Niger junta's sanctions challenge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A West African court on Thursday dismissed a case by Niger's military junta that sought to lift a raft of sanctions imposed by the regional ECOWAS bloc on the country after a July coup.

Soldiers from the Nigerien presidential guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26 and went on to set up what they called a transitional government, one of a series of recent coups in West Africa's Sahel region. That transitional government had told the Abuja-based ECOWAS Community Court of Justice that the sanctions, which included border closures by Niger's neighbours and a cut in power supplies by Nigeria, had led to a shortage of medicines and food, causing hardships.

But the court dismissed the case saying the junta was not qualified to launch a case on Niger's behalf. "The military junta is not a recognised government and is not a member of the ECOWAS state and therefore lacks the locus to institute this action. The case is hereby dismissed", Justice Dupe Atoki ruled.

The government set up by the junta said in October it had cut its planned spending for 2023 by 40% because of sanctions imposed after the July military power grab, further hobbling the economy in one of the world's poorest countries. Niger had been a key partner for Western countries, including the United States, in the fight against Islamist insurgents who have killed thousands of people and displaced millions more.

But the junta has since revoked security pacts with the European Union and former colonial power France, and terminated two treaties with France for cooperation and administrative assistance in tax matters. ECOWAS leaders are set to meet in Abuja on Sunday for an annual summit which is expected to review the situation in Niger.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
2
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
3
FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

 United States
4
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023