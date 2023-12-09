Left Menu

US, S.Korea, Japan had extended discussion on Russia-North Korea ties - Sullivan

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 09-12-2023 10:46 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 09:55 IST
US, S.Korea, Japan had extended discussion on Russia-North Korea ties - Sullivan
Jake Sullivan Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

National security advisers of the United States, South Korea and Japan held an extended discussion on growing cooperation between Russia and North Korea, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Saturday.

Sullivan told reporters in Seoul that Washington, Seoul and Tokyo were confident North Korea was supplying weapons to Russia to be used in Moscow's war against Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy...

 Global
2
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches...

 India
3
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global
4
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health cover...

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023