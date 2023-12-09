US, S.Korea, Japan had extended discussion on Russia-North Korea ties - Sullivan
National security advisers of the United States, South Korea and Japan held an extended discussion on growing cooperation between Russia and North Korea, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Saturday.
Sullivan told reporters in Seoul that Washington, Seoul and Tokyo were confident North Korea was supplying weapons to Russia to be used in Moscow's war against Ukraine.
