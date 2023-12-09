Left Menu

Death toll in wall collapse during pre-wedding function in UP's Ghosi rises to 8

PTI | Mau | Updated: 09-12-2023 20:09 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 20:09 IST
The death toll in a wall collapse during a pre-wedding function in Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh rose to eight on Saturday with four more persons succumbing to injuries, a senior official said. Twenty people were undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

On Friday, three women and a child had lost their lives after the wall suddenly collapsed on them. According to police, the wall was recently constructed. Police have arrested two persons who had constructed.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to all the injured while directing officials to ensure free medical facilities to all the injured.

The injured were admitted to the District Hospital and other hospitals where they are undergoing treatment, he said.

District Magistrate Arun Kumar said that during a pre-wedding function, an adjacent wall collapsed on Friday. Six women and two children have died in the incident and 20 others are undergoing treatment.

The deceased were identified as Poonam Sharma (42), Meera (36), Pooja (35), Chanda Devi (30), Sushila (52), Lalti (60), Anviya (4) and Madhav (8).

Additional Superintendent of Police Mahesh Singh Atri said, ''We have arrested Gyasuddin and Munnawar Hasan for building the wall that collapsed. Local police are investigating the matter.''

