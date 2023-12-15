Left Menu

Top U.S. general to join Pentagon chief for meetings in Israel

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2023 01:45 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 01:45 IST
General Charles Q. Brown, the top U.S. general, will join Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for meetings in Israel in the coming days, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

It will be Brown's first trip to the Middle East since becoming chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, Major General Patrick Ryder told a press conference.

Austin will leave for his Middle East trip on Dec. 16 and will also visit Qatar and Bahrain.

