Austria clears EU Russia sanctions after Ukraine stops blacklisting Raiffeisen - diplomat
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-12-2023 01:56 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 01:56 IST
Austria has lifted its blockage of a 12th package of EU sanctions on Russia after Ukraine took Raiffeisen Bank International off a blacklist, Ukraine's government website and an EU diplomat said on Saturday.
Austria had been pushing to get the bank struck off a Ukrainian list dubbed "international sponsors of war" - which sets out to shame companies doing business in Russia and supporting the war effort by, for instance, paying taxes.
