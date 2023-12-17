Austria clears EU Russia sanctions after Ukraine stops blacklisting Raiffeisen - diplomat

Austria has lifted its blockage of a 12th package of EU sanctions on Russia after Ukraine took Raiffeisen Bank International off a blacklist, Ukraine's government website and an EU diplomat said on Saturday.

Austria had been pushing to get the bank struck off a Ukrainian list dubbed "international sponsors of war" - which sets out to shame companies doing business in Russia and supporting the war effort by, for instance, paying taxes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)