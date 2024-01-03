Left Menu

Jeweller booked for cheating Thane gold merchant of Rs 71.18 lakh

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-01-2024 08:48 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 08:48 IST
Jeweller booked for cheating Thane gold merchant of Rs 71.18 lakh
  • Country:
  • India

Police have registered a case against a jeweller from Rajkot in Gujarat for allegedly cheating a gold merchant in Maharashtra's Thane city of Rs 71.18 lakh, an official said.

The victim had a long association with the accused who supplied gold to him in the past on payment basis. On July 2, 2023, the victim provided jewellery worth Rs 71,18,491 as per the request of the accused, but the latter did not make payment for it, the official from Wagle Estate police station said.

When asked for the payment, the accused gave evasive replies, following which the victim filed a complaint with the Wagle Estate police.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case on Monday against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code sections including 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust), he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
3
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global
4
Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Success

Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Suc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024