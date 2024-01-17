Left Menu

South Korea imposes sanctions linked to North Korea weapon development

South Korea has sanctioned two individuals, three entities and 11 ships linked to North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, its foreign ministry said on Wednesday. The sanctions announcement comes days after North Korea fired a new intermediate range, solid-fuel hypersonic missile, which South Korea and the United States strongly condemned as a serious violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

South Korea has sanctioned two individuals, three entities and 11 ships linked to North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, its foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The sanctions announcement comes days after North Korea fired a new intermediate range, solid-fuel hypersonic missile, which South Korea and the United States strongly condemned as a serious violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions. The newly blacklisted targets have chiefly been involved in illegal energy smuggling at sea, the ministry said.

Faced with a drawn-out gridlock at the United Nations, Seoul has turned to slapping sanctions on Pyongyang independently or together with Washington and Tokyo, seeking to squeeze its funding sources. The nuclear envoys of Japan, the United States and South Korea are scheduled to hold talks in Seoul on Thursday.

