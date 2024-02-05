Russia to summon Israeli ambassador over 'unacceptable' comments – TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-02-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 13:37 IST
Russia's foreign ministry will summon Israeli ambassador Simona Halperin over "unacceptable comments" she made in an interview, the TASS news agency cited the ministry as saying on Monday.
Halperin, according to the ministry, misrepresented Russia's foreign policy stance in the interview with Russia's Kommersant daily, published on Sunday.
