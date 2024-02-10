J'khand: Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu summoned by ED, questioned in money laundering case

Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand, Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, on Saturday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case in which the central agency had recently arrested former chief minister Hemant Soren, officials said. Sahu was seen entering the office of the Enforcement Directorate in Ranchi around 11 am. The ED wants to question and record Sahu's statement in connection with his alleged links with Soren and a luxury car that was seized by the agency from the JMM leader's residence in Delhi during searches last month, the officials said.

According to the officials, ED sleuths found the key of the luxury car in the Jharkhand government-leased property in south Delhi and took the vehicle with them after the completion of the raids. Sahu, 64, was in the news after the Income Tax department, in December last year, seized Rs 351.8 crore in cash during searches on the premises linked to Odisha-based Boudh Distillery Pvt. Ltd. (BDPL), promoted by the family of the Congress MP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)