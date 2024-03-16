Gurugram Police detains 2 over objectionable video showing BJP MP
The Gurugram Police on Saturday took two people in custody after an objectionable video surfaced online purportedly showing BJP Sonipat MP Ramesh Kaushik and a woman.Police lodged an FIR against unnamed people following a complaint by the BJP IT Cell at Gurugrams Cyber East Police Station, said an officer.
The Gurugram Police on Saturday took two people in custody after an objectionable video surfaced online purportedly showing BJP Sonipat MP Ramesh Kaushik and a woman.
Police lodged an FIR against unnamed people following a complaint by the BJP IT Cell at Gurugram's Cyber East Police Station, said an officer. According to the complaint, the politician was being linked to the video to defame him.
Police have booked the matter under sections 500 (defamation) and 509 (insult to modesty of any woman) of the IPC and Section 67A of IT Act. ''As per the complaint, an FIR has been registered and the probe is underway,'' said a senior police officer.
