India initiates anti-dumping probe into import of aluminium foil from China

India has launched an anti-dumping probe into aluminium foil imports from China following a complaint by domestic companies. The Directorate General of Trade Remedies is investigating the alleged dumping. If proven, anti-dumping duties could be imposed to protect the local industry. This is a common practice to maintain fair trade practices.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 10:26 IST
  • India

India has initiated an anti-dumping probe into the import of aluminium foil, used as a packaging material for conservation and preservation of edible and food products, from China following a complaint by domestic players.

The commerce ministry's investigation arm, Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), is probing the alleged dumping of aluminium foil.

Hindalco Industries, Shyam Sel & Power Ltd, Shree Venkateshwara Electrocast, Ravi Raj Foils, GLS Foils Product and LSKB Aluminium Foils have filed the application on behalf of the domestic industry seeking the probe.

They have alleged dumping of the product from China.

The directorate, in a notification, has said that the applicants have provided prima facie evidence with respect to the injury suffered by the domestic industry because of the dumped imports.

''The authority hereby initiates an anti-dumping investigation into the alleged dumping and consequent material injury to the domestic industry,'' it said.

If it is established that the dumping has caused material injury to domestic players, the DGTR would recommend the imposition of anti-dumping duty on the imports.

The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose duties.

Anti-dumping probes are conducted by countries to determine whether domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a countermeasure, they impose these duties under the multilateral regime of the Geneva-based World Trade Organization (WTO). The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

India has already imposed anti-dumping duty on several products to tackle cheap imports from various countries, including China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

