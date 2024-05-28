Task Force Formed After Harassment of Digambar Jain Monks in Uttarakhand Goes Viral

A video of a man harassing two Digambar Jain monks in Uttarakhand has gone viral on social media, following which the police have formed a Special Task Force to probe the incident, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The culprit is a resident of the Tehri district. He has been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, Uttarakhand Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar said.

In the video, the monks are seen sitting on a roadside parapet while the man stands in front of them. He can be heard pestering them with questions like why they move in public without any clothes.

The monks try to explain but when he seems unconvinced, they refuse to answer anymore questions and leave.

For Digambar Jain monks, not wearing clothes is central to their faith. ''The video has hurt the sentiments of Digambar Jains. Uttarakhand respects the beliefs of the followers of all religions. No disrespect to any religion can be tolerated,'' Kumar said.

A Special Task Force of the Uttarakhand Police will investigate the matter and appropriate legal action will soon be taken against the man, Kumar said.

