Houthis Escalate Maritime Attacks: Six Ships Targeted Across Three Seas

Yemen's Houthis targeted six ships in various seas, including the Laax, Morea, Sealady, Alba, Maersk Hartford, and Minerva Antonia. These attacks are framed as solidarity actions with Palestinians. The group's actions have disrupted global shipping, leading to rerouting around Africa and creating significant risks for vessels heading to Israeli ports.

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 19:18 IST
Yemen's Houthis targeted six ships in three different seas, including the Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier Laax that was damaged after reporting a Houthi missile attack off the coast of Yemen, the Iran-backed group said on Wednesday.

The Laax was attacked on Tuesday. The Houthis also launched attacks against the Morea and Sealady vessels in the Red Sea, the Alba and Maersk Hartford in the Arabian Sea and the Minvera Antonia in the Mediterranean, military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised speech. The Houthis, who describe their attacks as acts of solidarity with Palestinians in Israel's war in Gaza, have launched repeated drone and missile strikes in the Red Sea region since November, later expanding to the Indian Ocean.

They promised to attack any ships sailing towards Israeli ports, even in the Mediterranean. The group has managed to sink one ship, seized another vessel, killed two crew members and disrupted global shipping by forcing vessels to avoid the nearby Suez Canal and reroute trade around Africa.

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Disaster-Proofing Our Future: Leveraging HAPS and Sustainable Energy for Disaster Response

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

