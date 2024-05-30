Left Menu

ED Attaches Rs 290 Crore Properties in GIP Mall Noida Amid Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate has attached properties worth over Rs 290 crore belonging to International Amusement Limited as part of a money laundering probe. The company is accused of collecting over Rs 400 crore from investors for a Gurugram project but failing to deliver, instead siphoning funds for personal gains.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 11:46 IST
ED Attaches Rs 290 Crore Properties in GIP Mall Noida Amid Money Laundering Probe
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said it has attached properties worth over Rs 290 crore of an amusement and recreation services providing company, including in the popular GIP Mall of Noida, as part of a money laundering investigation.

The company-- International Amusement Limited (holding company of International Recreation and Amusement Ltd. (IRAL)-- is accused of collecting more than Rs 400 cr from about 1,500 investors on the promise of allotment of shops/other space in Sector 29 and 52-A in Gurugram, the agency said in a statement.

However, the said entity ''failed'' to deliver the project and missed deadlines, it alleged, adding that monthly assured return payments to the investors were not paid.

The company ''siphoned off investors' money and parked the funds with associated persons/ entities which was used for personal gains.'' It alleged that back-dated agreement was executed between the promotor directors and EOD (buying entity) in order to eliminate the business advance from IRAL's balance sheet, enabling the departing directors to ''evade'' their responsibilities towards IRAL.

''The directors/promoters of International Recreation and Amusement Ltd.

siphoned off more than Rs 400 cr [belonging to investors of sector 29 and 52-A, Gurugram project] with a premeditated intent to park the investors funds with other related entities and then sell off the company at cheap valuations and get rid of all the liabilities of investors,'' the ED alleged.

Assets worth Rs 291.18 crore belonging to International Amusement Limited held in Entertainment City Limited in the form of unsold commercial space of 3,93,737.28 sq ft at the Great India Place Mall (GIP) Noida, commercial space of 45,966 sq. ft. held in the name of Adventure Island Limited, Rohini and leasehold rights over land of 218 acres at Daulatpur village Tehsil- in Jaipur held in the name of International Amusement and Infrastructure Limited have been attached provisionally.

The order was issued on May 28 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money-laundering Act (PMLA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Health Care Workers on the Frontline: WHO's New Curriculum for Revolutionize Infection Control

Investing in the Future: How Papua New Guinea is Prioritizing Children's Education for Sustainable Growth

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024