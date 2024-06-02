Tensions Escalate in Sandeshkhali Post-Election
Less than 24 hours post-election, Sandeshkhali saw renewed conflicts as local women clashed with police detaining an individual in an attack case. The incident involved the Rapid Action Force and led to roadblocks, injuries, and heightened tensions in a region already troubled by prior raids.
In the immediacy of the election results, Sandeshkhali has plunged into conflict, marked by skirmishes between residents and the police. On Sunday, local women engaged in scuffles with the Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, creating barricades as the police detained an individual linked to attacks on officers.
A senior police officer revealed that no arrests were made at the time. However, women from Agarhati village protested vehemently, resulting in injuries among female officers. Efforts are underway to negotiate and clear roadblocks to restore order in the disturbed region within Basirhat Police District.
The altercation attempts by local women to reclaim the detained person were unsuccessful. Extensive deployment of RAF, Quick Response Team, and police was noted as authorities worked to stabilize the situation. This episode follows a series of events including the January 5 attack on the Enforcement Directorate team during a raid related to a ration scam. The primary accused, TMC strongman Shajahan Sheikh, was arrested the following month.
