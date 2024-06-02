Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Sandeshkhali Post-Election

Less than 24 hours post-election, Sandeshkhali saw renewed conflicts as local women clashed with police detaining an individual in an attack case. The incident involved the Rapid Action Force and led to roadblocks, injuries, and heightened tensions in a region already troubled by prior raids.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-06-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 18:59 IST
Tensions Escalate in Sandeshkhali Post-Election
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In the immediacy of the election results, Sandeshkhali has plunged into conflict, marked by skirmishes between residents and the police. On Sunday, local women engaged in scuffles with the Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, creating barricades as the police detained an individual linked to attacks on officers.

A senior police officer revealed that no arrests were made at the time. However, women from Agarhati village protested vehemently, resulting in injuries among female officers. Efforts are underway to negotiate and clear roadblocks to restore order in the disturbed region within Basirhat Police District.

The altercation attempts by local women to reclaim the detained person were unsuccessful. Extensive deployment of RAF, Quick Response Team, and police was noted as authorities worked to stabilize the situation. This episode follows a series of events including the January 5 attack on the Enforcement Directorate team during a raid related to a ration scam. The primary accused, TMC strongman Shajahan Sheikh, was arrested the following month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024