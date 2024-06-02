Left Menu

Marathon Operation to Retrieve Young Boy's Body from 70-Foot Well in Rajasthan

A challenging operation to retrieve the body of a 13-year-old boy, who fell into a 70-foot deep well in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district, has been ongoing for over 50 hours. Local and state disaster response teams are struggling against continuous water flow to carry out the mission.

Updated: 02-06-2024 21:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A grueling operation to recover the body of a 13-year-old boy from a 70-foot deep well in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district has now surpassed 50 hours, according to local authorities.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been working tirelessly to pump out water that is continuously flowing into the well, complicating the already difficult rescue mission.

Lalit Singh, a resident of Palra village, fell into the well on Friday afternoon while grazing goats in the neighboring Kanavas Chapri village. Despite swift notification by accompanying children and his maternal grandfather Ganesh Singh, the incident has turned tragic. Dewair SHO Bhawani Shankar noted that despite relentless efforts since Friday, the operation faces significant challenges due to deep water levels. Additional Civil Defence members from Rajsamand have been called in to assist in the ongoing rescue efforts.

