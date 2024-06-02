Marathon Operation to Retrieve Young Boy's Body from 70-Foot Well in Rajasthan
A challenging operation to retrieve the body of a 13-year-old boy, who fell into a 70-foot deep well in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district, has been ongoing for over 50 hours. Local and state disaster response teams are struggling against continuous water flow to carry out the mission.
- Country:
- India
A grueling operation to recover the body of a 13-year-old boy from a 70-foot deep well in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district has now surpassed 50 hours, according to local authorities.
The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been working tirelessly to pump out water that is continuously flowing into the well, complicating the already difficult rescue mission.
Lalit Singh, a resident of Palra village, fell into the well on Friday afternoon while grazing goats in the neighboring Kanavas Chapri village. Despite swift notification by accompanying children and his maternal grandfather Ganesh Singh, the incident has turned tragic. Dewair SHO Bhawani Shankar noted that despite relentless efforts since Friday, the operation faces significant challenges due to deep water levels. Additional Civil Defence members from Rajsamand have been called in to assist in the ongoing rescue efforts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tragic SDRF Boat Capsize in Maharashtra: Three Lives Lost During Search Operation
Tragic Incident in Jharkhand: Four Labourers Buried Alive While Digging Well
Tragic Incident at Singapore Waterworks: Fatal Gas Inhalation Claims Life
Tragic Incident in Chhindwara: Man Kills 8 Family Members, Commits Suicide
BJP's Pawns: Tragic Incident in Kaiserganj