Mumbai Police Finds No Collision in Raveena Tandon Road Rage Incident

Mumbai Police investigated a road rage incident involving actress Raveena Tandon and found no collision involving her car. A viral video had claimed her driver hit a woman, leading to an altercation. CCTV footage showed no contact between the car and the women. No FIR has been filed.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 23:43 IST
Raveena Tandon
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Police, in their investigation of a road rage incident involving actress Raveena Tandon, confirmed there was no collision between her car and any individuals, an official stated on Sunday.

Initially, a viral video claimed that Tandon's driver had struck a woman's mother, leading to a physical altercation. The video showed the locals accusing the actress and her driver. However, police officials highlighted that CCTV footage from the area demonstrated that while the women were close to the actor's car, there was no impact.

The incident, occurring on Carter Road in Bandra, was recorded in the station diary at Khar police station. Despite the altercation, no formal FIR has been registered, and both parties have filed statements indicating no grievances against each other. Tandon has yet to issue a public statement on the matter.

