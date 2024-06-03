Historic Mexican Elections: Moving Beyond Machismo

Mexicans headed to the polls on Sunday in historic elections poised to elect the country's first female president. Two women lead the contest: Claudia Sheinbaum and Xóchitl Gálvez, representing starkly different political visions.

The elections are marked by high stakes, with over 20,000 congressional and local positions up for grabs. Public concerns include rampant cartel violence and political divides threatening the country's stability. Voting appeared mostly peaceful, with isolated incidents of violence and logistical issues reported in some states.

As citizens cast their votes, they grappled with daunting choices between continuity and reform amidst a backdrop of unprecedented political violence and climate challenges.

