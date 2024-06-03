Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Oppression in UP Ahead of Vote Counting

Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, accused Uttar Pradesh authorities of illegally detaining opposition workers to prevent their participation in the vote counting process. He called on the Supreme Court and Election Commission to intervene, while BJP criticized his remarks as inciting chaos.

Updated: 03-06-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 23:40 IST
Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, has raised serious allegations against district authorities in Uttar Pradesh. He claims they are illegally confining opposition party workers to prevent them from participating in the vote counting slated for tomorrow.

Yadav, who is also contesting from Kannauj, took to social media platform X to call for immediate intervention by the Supreme Court, Election Commission, and state police officials. He alleged that this suppression is occurring in various districts including Mirzapur, Aligarh, and Kannauj.

The BJP has condemned Yadav's statements, urging the Election Commission to take strict action against what they termed as attempts to promote 'anarchy' on the eve of the Lok Sabha poll results.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

