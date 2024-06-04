Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Occupy San Francisco Building Housing Israeli Consulate

On Monday, law enforcement in San Francisco detained pro-Palestinian activists who had taken over the lobby of a building accommodating the Israeli Consulate. Around 50 individuals were witnessed by AP journalists being zip-tied and transported in police vehicles.

The demonstrators, who occupied the building for several hours, displayed signs urging an end to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Despite multiple warnings from police, they refused to leave until they were physically removed.

The incident saw increased security around the premises, as the Consul General of Israel in the Pacific Northwest, Marco Sermoneta, advised people to reschedule their consulate appointments. The situation escalated as international condemnation of Israel's actions in Gaza continued to grow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)