Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Occupy San Francisco Building Housing Israeli Consulate

On Monday, police in San Francisco arrested pro-Palestinian demonstrators who occupied the lobby of a building housing the Israeli Consulate. About 50 people were detained and taken away in police vans. The demonstrators posted signs demanding an end to the Israel-Hamas conflict and stayed until they were forced to leave.

PTI | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 04-06-2024 03:46 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 03:46 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

On Monday, law enforcement in San Francisco detained pro-Palestinian activists who had taken over the lobby of a building accommodating the Israeli Consulate. Around 50 individuals were witnessed by AP journalists being zip-tied and transported in police vehicles.

The demonstrators, who occupied the building for several hours, displayed signs urging an end to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Despite multiple warnings from police, they refused to leave until they were physically removed.

The incident saw increased security around the premises, as the Consul General of Israel in the Pacific Northwest, Marco Sermoneta, advised people to reschedule their consulate appointments. The situation escalated as international condemnation of Israel's actions in Gaza continued to grow.

