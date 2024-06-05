Chief Justice Chandrachud Advocates for Humanising Role of Judiciary at Oxford Union

In a thought-provoking address at the Oxford Union Society, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud underscored the judiciary's critical role in sustaining constitutional democracy by reflecting continuity of values and traditions.

The Chief Justice accentuated the significance of technology in bringing transparency and accessibility to India's judicial system, despite some 'unfair' social media criticism.

Chief Justice Chandrachud, responding to questions, clarified the independence of judicial decision-making from political pressures and discussed recent high-profile judgments, highlighting the importance of a dialogue between courts, litigants, and society.

