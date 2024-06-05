Chief Justice Chandrachud Advocates for Humanising Role of Judiciary at Oxford Union
During a speech at the Oxford Union Society, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud stressed the judiciary's role in upholding constitutional values and transparency in the Indian democracy. He emphasized the need for technology in the judicial system to enhance accessibility while maintaining the human touch, cautioning against complete automation.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a thought-provoking address at the Oxford Union Society, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud underscored the judiciary's critical role in sustaining constitutional democracy by reflecting continuity of values and traditions.
The Chief Justice accentuated the significance of technology in bringing transparency and accessibility to India's judicial system, despite some 'unfair' social media criticism.
Chief Justice Chandrachud, responding to questions, clarified the independence of judicial decision-making from political pressures and discussed recent high-profile judgments, highlighting the importance of a dialogue between courts, litigants, and society.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
IMF Demands Transparency in Pakistan's New Investment Policy Amid Bailout Negotiations
Stellantis to Remove Italian Flag from Polish-Produced Fiat 600 Amid Transparency Concerns
Tech Equality: How Technology is Bridging the Gender Gap in Business Productivity
€215 Million Financing Secured for University of Milan's Science and Technology Campus
AI with Love: Revolutionizing Biodiversity Protection with Intelligent Technology