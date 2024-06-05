Left Menu

Chief Justice Chandrachud Advocates for Humanising Role of Judiciary at Oxford Union

During a speech at the Oxford Union Society, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud stressed the judiciary's role in upholding constitutional values and transparency in the Indian democracy. He emphasized the need for technology in the judicial system to enhance accessibility while maintaining the human touch, cautioning against complete automation.

PTI | London | Updated: 05-06-2024 05:20 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 05:20 IST
In a thought-provoking address at the Oxford Union Society, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud underscored the judiciary's critical role in sustaining constitutional democracy by reflecting continuity of values and traditions.

The Chief Justice accentuated the significance of technology in bringing transparency and accessibility to India's judicial system, despite some 'unfair' social media criticism.

Chief Justice Chandrachud, responding to questions, clarified the independence of judicial decision-making from political pressures and discussed recent high-profile judgments, highlighting the importance of a dialogue between courts, litigants, and society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

