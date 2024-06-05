Father-Son Duo Among Five Sentenced to Life in Local Murder Case
A local court convicted five individuals, including a father and son, for the murder of Shiv Ji Yadav and sentenced them to life imprisonment. The incident occurred on September 7, 2020, in Jawahi Diyar village. A fine of Rs 22,000 was also imposed on each of the convicted persons.
A local court in Jawahi Diyar delivered a significant verdict Wednesday, convicting five individuals, including a father-son duo, of murder and sentencing them to life imprisonment.
The bench further mandated a fine of Rs 22,000 for each convict, confirmed Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma.
The homicide occurred on September 7, 2020, while victim Shiv Ji Yadav and his wife were out fetching medicine. Based on Raj Muni Devi's complaint, charges were brought against Lal Ji Yadav, Chhagur Yadav, Saral Yadav, Ajay Yadav, and his father, Chotak Yadav. Additional Sessions Judge Neelam Dhaka found the five guilty after hearing the case for both sides.
