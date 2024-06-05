Left Menu

Father-Son Duo Among Five Sentenced to Life in Local Murder Case

A local court convicted five individuals, including a father and son, for the murder of Shiv Ji Yadav and sentenced them to life imprisonment. The incident occurred on September 7, 2020, in Jawahi Diyar village. A fine of Rs 22,000 was also imposed on each of the convicted persons.

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 05-06-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 20:00 IST
Father-Son Duo Among Five Sentenced to Life in Local Murder Case
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A local court in Jawahi Diyar delivered a significant verdict Wednesday, convicting five individuals, including a father-son duo, of murder and sentencing them to life imprisonment.

The bench further mandated a fine of Rs 22,000 for each convict, confirmed Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma.

The homicide occurred on September 7, 2020, while victim Shiv Ji Yadav and his wife were out fetching medicine. Based on Raj Muni Devi's complaint, charges were brought against Lal Ji Yadav, Chhagur Yadav, Saral Yadav, Ajay Yadav, and his father, Chotak Yadav. Additional Sessions Judge Neelam Dhaka found the five guilty after hearing the case for both sides.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024