Left Menu

Russian Suspect with Explosives Arrested Near Paris Airport

French authorities have arrested a Russian-speaking man found with explosives in a hotel room near Paris Charles de Gaulle airport. The man was reportedly trying to fabricate an explosive device. The DGSI intelligence service is handling the case. Police and the French interior ministry have yet to comment.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-06-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 22:32 IST
Russian Suspect with Explosives Arrested Near Paris Airport
man
  • Country:
  • France

French authorities have arrested a Russian-speaking man in possession of explosives in his hotel room close to the Paris Charles de Gaulle airport on Monday, BFM television and JDD newspaper reported, citing unnamed sources. BFM, quoting a source familiar with the case, said the man had been trying to fabricate an explosive device. France's DGSI intelligence service has taken over the case, it added.

Police and the French interior ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024