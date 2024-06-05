Russian Suspect with Explosives Arrested Near Paris Airport
French authorities have arrested a Russian-speaking man found with explosives in a hotel room near Paris Charles de Gaulle airport. The man was reportedly trying to fabricate an explosive device. The DGSI intelligence service is handling the case. Police and the French interior ministry have yet to comment.
French authorities have arrested a Russian-speaking man in possession of explosives in his hotel room close to the Paris Charles de Gaulle airport on Monday, BFM television and JDD newspaper reported, citing unnamed sources. BFM, quoting a source familiar with the case, said the man had been trying to fabricate an explosive device. France's DGSI intelligence service has taken over the case, it added.
Police and the French interior ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
