Pro-Palestinian Protests at Stanford University: 13 Arrested Amid Campus Tensions

Thirteen people were arrested at Stanford University following a pro-Palestinian protest that occupied a campus building housing the offices of the university president and provost. Demonstrators caused extensive damage, chanting for Palestinian liberation. The protest is part of a wider movement on campuses demanding separation from companies supporting Israel's actions in Gaza.

PTI | Stanford | Updated: 05-06-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 22:43 IST
Thirteen individuals were taken into custody after a pro-Palestinian demonstration at Stanford University led to the occupation of a key campus building. The building, which houses the offices of the university president and provost, sustained considerable damage during the protest.

The early morning protest marked the end of the spring quarter, with demonstrators chanting slogans for Palestinian freedom and some barricading themselves inside the building. Within two hours, law enforcement had cleared the building and made arrests.

Stanford joins other U.S. universities witnessing similar demonstrations, aimed at urging institutions to sever ties with entities supporting Israel's military actions in Gaza. The protests are part of a broader wave of campus activism critiquing aspects of international policy and corporate involvement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

