Pro-Palestinian Protests at Stanford University: 13 Arrested Amid Campus Tensions

Thirteen individuals were taken into custody after a pro-Palestinian demonstration at Stanford University led to the occupation of a key campus building. The building, which houses the offices of the university president and provost, sustained considerable damage during the protest.

The early morning protest marked the end of the spring quarter, with demonstrators chanting slogans for Palestinian freedom and some barricading themselves inside the building. Within two hours, law enforcement had cleared the building and made arrests.

Stanford joins other U.S. universities witnessing similar demonstrations, aimed at urging institutions to sever ties with entities supporting Israel's military actions in Gaza. The protests are part of a broader wave of campus activism critiquing aspects of international policy and corporate involvement.

