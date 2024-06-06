Putin's Claims on War Casualties: Controversy and Speculation

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russian losses in Ukraine were "several times less" than Ukraine's.

Putin, speaking to foreign editors in St Petersburg, did not disclose Russia's numbers of dead and wounded, which Ukraine and Western military analysts believe are significantly higher than Ukraine's.

He said, without providing evidence, that Ukrainian casualties amounted to about 50,000 servicemen a month.

