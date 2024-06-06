Left Menu

Putin's Claims on War Casualties: Controversy and Speculation

Russian President Vladimir Putin claims that Russian losses in Ukraine are significantly lower than those of Ukraine, estimating Ukrainian casualties at about 50,000 servicemen per month. Putin's assertions, made in St Petersburg to foreign editors, lack supporting evidence and are disputed by Ukraine and Western military analysts.

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2024 00:11 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 00:11 IST
Putin's Claims on War Casualties: Controversy and Speculation
Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russian losses in Ukraine were "several times less" than Ukraine's.

Putin, speaking to foreign editors in St Petersburg, did not disclose Russia's numbers of dead and wounded, which Ukraine and Western military analysts believe are significantly higher than Ukraine's.

He said, without providing evidence, that Ukrainian casualties amounted to about 50,000 servicemen a month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024