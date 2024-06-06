Shivraj Singh Chouhan Advocates for Village Development to Achieve Modi's Vision

BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday underlined the imperative of developing every village to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India. Chouhan shared his thoughts during a visit to Vidisha, subsequent to a resounding triumph in the constituency during the Lok Sabha elections.

Welcomed enthusiastically by Vidisha residents, Chouhan remarked on the prime minister's commitment to national growth, emphasizing local development at the booth, ward, and village levels as critical steps. Demonstrating overwhelming support, locals, including children donating their savings, marked the high spirits of his campaign.

The BJP's commanding 77 percent vote share in the constituency highlighted the electorate's confidence. Chouhan, accompanied by his wife Sadhana Singh, expressed heartfelt gratitude to voters after defeating Congress rival Pratap Bhanu Sharma by a remarkable margin of over 800,000 votes, marking his sixth victory from Vidisha.

