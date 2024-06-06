Four Arrested for Assaulting Officers in Kolkata Police Station
Four individuals were arrested for allegedly assaulting police personnel at Jorasanko police station in Kolkata. The suspects entered the officer's room under the pretense of offering support to a complainant. They pushed on-duty officers, creating a ruckus. They are now in lock-up and will face court tomorrow.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-06-2024 00:34 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 00:34 IST
- Country:
- India
In a startling incident at the Jorasanko police station in Kolkata, four individuals were arrested for allegedly assaulting police personnel on Wednesday, officials reported.
The suspects reportedly barged into the investigating officer's room under the guise of supporting a complainant. During the altercation, they pushed the on-duty officers, leading to chaos within the station.
According to a police officer, all four accused have been detained and are currently in lock-up. They are scheduled to be produced before a court tomorrow.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Polling Officer Suspended for Election Booth Selfie Controversy
"Anytime, Anywhere, Anyhow, protect nation's maritime interests": Navy Chief tells officers
AIIMS-Rishikesh Doctors Demand Immediate Termination of Accused Nursing Officer
Bomb threat email received by North Block, security officers conduct searches: Officials.
New Leadership in Ludhiana and Jalandhar: IPS Officers Appointed as Police Commissioners