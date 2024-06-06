Four Arrested for Assaulting Officers in Kolkata Police Station

In a startling incident at the Jorasanko police station in Kolkata, four individuals were arrested for allegedly assaulting police personnel on Wednesday, officials reported.

The suspects reportedly barged into the investigating officer's room under the guise of supporting a complainant. During the altercation, they pushed the on-duty officers, leading to chaos within the station.

According to a police officer, all four accused have been detained and are currently in lock-up. They are scheduled to be produced before a court tomorrow.

