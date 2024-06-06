NIA Raids Target Goldy Brar's Associates in Punjab

In an escalating counter-terrorism effort, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched a series of raids on Thursday across various locations in Punjab linked to Goldy Brar, a Canada-based terrorist. These raids are part of an ongoing investigation into an extortion and firing case.

The anti-terrorism agency has appealed to the public for any information on Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, and his criminal gang. A total of nine locations connected to Brar and his aides were searched as part of the agency's probe into the case registered in Chandigarh.

The operation follows the recent filing of a charge sheet by the NIA against Brar and 11 others for their alleged involvement in the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, Karni Sena's chief, last year in Jaipur. Authorities have provided specific contact numbers for the public to share information, assuring that informants' identities will remain confidential.

Seized materials and digital devices from these locations could provide critical evidence in the extortion and firing case, which local police initially registered on January 20, and later transferred to the NIA on March 18.

The extensive search, targeting districts like Mohali, Patiala, Hoshiarpur, and Fatehgarh Sahib, highlights the NIA's ongoing efforts to dismantle individual terrorists engaged in multifaceted criminal activities. Investigations thus far have uncovered that Brar orchestrated a plan to extort funds from businessmen in Punjab, Chandigarh, and surrounding areas, while also facilitating arms smuggling and narcotics sales.

Brar, a pivotal figure in the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been implicated in the recruitment of vulnerable youth into his gang. These recruits were used for extortion targeting, intimidation through gunfire, and drug trafficking. Brar has also been connected to the murder of notable singer Sidhu Moosewala last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)