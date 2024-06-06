Left Menu

Six Arrested in Horrific Jashpur Rape Incident

Six individuals, including four minors, have been detained for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in Jashpur, Chhattisgarh. The incident occurred on June 4, and the arrest came after the victim's father filed a complaint. The police have launched a thorough investigation into the matter.

PTI | Jashpur | Updated: 06-06-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 17:14 IST
In a shocking incident, six individuals, including four minors, have been held in Jashpur, Chhattisgarh, for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl. The harrowing event transpired on June 4, as the young girl was returning home after attending a wedding.

According to Superintendent of Police Shashimohan Singh, the girl's father lodged a complaint on Wednesday, prompting an immediate FIR and subsequent arrest of the accused. Per the complaint, 24-year-old Manoj Kumar and two minors initially stopped and assaulted the victim, dragging her into a nearby forested area.

Three more individuals, including 21-year-old Praveen Painkra and two other minors, joined in the brutal act. The girl managed to reach home early Wednesday morning and narrated her ordeal to her parents, leading to the police involvement. Swift action resulted in the arrest of Kumar and Painkra, with the four minors currently detained. An in-depth investigation is ongoing.

