NHRC Calls for Eradication of 'Nata Pratha'

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a stern call for the abolition of the 'Nata Pratha' practice. This tradition, prevalent in parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat, allegedly involves selling girls for marriages devoid of legal recognition.

The commission has issued notices to the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development and the governments of the four states, demanding reports on the measures taken to counter this social evil within eight weeks.

Following its investigation into multiple complaints, including the tragic case of a minor girl in Rajasthan, the NHRC has recommended urgent legal action and comprehensive strategies to combat this violation of human rights.

