Left Menu

NHRC Calls for Eradication of 'Nata Pratha'

The NHRC has called for the eradication of the 'Nata Pratha' tradition in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat. This practice involves selling girls for marriage with no legal sanctity. The commission urges immediate action and legal reforms to protect the rights of women and minor girls.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 20:39 IST
NHRC Calls for Eradication of 'Nata Pratha'
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a stern call for the abolition of the 'Nata Pratha' practice. This tradition, prevalent in parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat, allegedly involves selling girls for marriages devoid of legal recognition.

The commission has issued notices to the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development and the governments of the four states, demanding reports on the measures taken to counter this social evil within eight weeks.

Following its investigation into multiple complaints, including the tragic case of a minor girl in Rajasthan, the NHRC has recommended urgent legal action and comprehensive strategies to combat this violation of human rights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024