Madhya Pradesh CM Lauds Passage of Waqf Amendment Bill 2025
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:05 IST
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised the successful passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 in Parliament, crediting it to the inclusive policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Yadav emphasized that the bill aims to enhance the management, transparency, and security of Waqf properties, ensuring the protection of poor Muslims' interests.
The legislation garnered significant support in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, with Yadav noting its potential to empower Muslim women and increase state Waqf revenue by curbing financial mismanagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
