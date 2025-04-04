Outcry Over Alleged Attack on Catholic Priests in Madhya Pradesh

Four days after two Catholic priests were allegedly attacked by right-wing activists in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, the police have registered a First Information Report (FIR). Despite this, no arrests have been made. This incident has sparked significant outrage among various communities.

The protest gained momentum when opposition MPs, spearheaded by the Congress, exited the Lok Sabha Thursday. Their departure was in protest against this alleged attack, as the Speaker refrained from permitting a discussion on the matter.

The alleged attack occurred on March 31 at the Ranjhi police station premises. Right-wing activists accused the priests of converting tribals to Christianity. This incident has led to widespread protests, with more than 500 Christian community members demanding action against those involved.

