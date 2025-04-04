Outcry Over Alleged Attack on Catholic Priests in Madhya Pradesh
An FIR was registered after alleged attacks on two Catholic priests in Jabalpur by right-wing activists. Opposition MPs staged a walkout in protest, accusing the government of targeting minorities. More than 500 Christians protested, demanding action. The BJP-ruled state's anti-conversion law has been highlighted.
- Country:
- India
Four days after two Catholic priests were allegedly attacked by right-wing activists in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, the police have registered a First Information Report (FIR). Despite this, no arrests have been made. This incident has sparked significant outrage among various communities.
The protest gained momentum when opposition MPs, spearheaded by the Congress, exited the Lok Sabha Thursday. Their departure was in protest against this alleged attack, as the Speaker refrained from permitting a discussion on the matter.
The alleged attack occurred on March 31 at the Ranjhi police station premises. Right-wing activists accused the priests of converting tribals to Christianity. This incident has led to widespread protests, with more than 500 Christian community members demanding action against those involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jabalpur
- attack
- Catholic
- priests
- protest
- opposition
- FIR
- police
- India
- conversion
ALSO READ
Renewed Tensions: Israel Launches Limited Operations Amid Ceasefire Collapse
Zelenskiy and Trump Discuss Energy Ceasefire Amid Ukraine-Russia Tensions
Indonesia's Contentious Military Bill Amendments Spark Protests
Istanbul Erupts in Protest: Mayor's Arrest Sparks Outcry Against Erdogan
Indonesia's Military Bill Sparks Street Protests