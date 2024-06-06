Left Menu

Delhi's BJP MPs Discuss Water Crisis with Lt Governor Saxena

Seven newly elected BJP MPs from Delhi met Lt Governor V K Saxena to discuss various issues, including the city's water shortage crisis. The talks addressed potential solutions and development initiatives. The Supreme Court has directed the Himachal Pradesh government to supply additional drinking water to the capital.

Newly elected BJP MPs from Delhi met with Lt Governor V K Saxena at Raj Niwas on Thursday, focusing on pressing concerns such as the city's critical water shortage crisis.

The meeting saw the LG congratulate the seven new Lok Sabha members, hosting a lunch to facilitate discussion on developmental issues.

Significant emphasis was placed on resolving the acute water crisis facing Delhi, with guidance provided by Saxena. The Supreme Court had earlier mandated the release of surplus drinking water from Himachal Pradesh to the embattled capital.

