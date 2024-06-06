Ethnic Strife Boils Over in Manipur’s Jiribam: A 59-Year-Old Man Killed

Tensions erupted in Manipur's Jiribam district Thursday evening after the killing of a 59-year-old man, identified as Soibam Saratkumar Singh. Police sources indicate that Singh was allegedly killed by militants from a different community after he went missing from his farm earlier that morning.

The incident sparked a violent reaction from the locals, who set fire to an abandoned structure as a form of retaliation. A tense atmosphere pervaded the area as residents demanded the return of their licensed firearms, previously confiscated during the election period.

Jiribam, known for its diverse ethnic makeup, had remained untouched by the ethnic strife plaguing Manipur since May of last year. However, the recent conflict between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hill-based Kukis has claimed over 200 lives and displaced thousands, pushing Jiribam into the fray.

