Delhi Police Files Charge Sheet in Parliament Security Breach Case

In a significant development, the Delhi Police on Friday presented a comprehensive charge sheet spanning 1000 pages before a local court, implicating six individuals in the Parliament security breach case.
The charge sheet, rigorously compiled under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), made its way to Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur.
Among the accused are Manoranjan D, Lalit Jha, Amol Shinde, Mahesh Kumawat, Sagar Sharma, and Neelam Azad. Special public prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh informed the court about awaited sanctions under section 186 IPC and section 13 of UAPA, promising to file a supplementary charge sheet within two weeks. Consequently, the court extended the judicial custody of all six accused until July 15.
