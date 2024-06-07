Left Menu

Delhi High Court Upholds Kuldeep Singh Sengar's 10-Year Sentence

The Delhi High Court has denied Kuldeep Singh Sengar's request to suspend his 10-year jail term for the custodial death of the Unnao rape victim's father. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma cited factors such as the gravity of the offense and public confidence in her decision.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 18:17 IST
The Delhi High Court on Friday rejected the plea to suspend the 10-year jail term of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar for the custodial death of the Unnao rape victim's father.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma dismissed Sengar's appeal, stating that the court is not inclined to allow the suspension of his sentence at this stage. Sengar argued that he has already served almost six years and that the case against him is based solely on circumstantial evidence.

However, Justice Sharma noted that once an accused is found guilty, the presumption of innocence is erased. The decision was based on factors such as the crime's nature, the convict's criminal history, impact on public confidence, and threat to the victims.

