French Researcher Laurent Vinatier Detained in Russia

A Russian court on Friday placed French researcher Laurent Vinatier in pre-trial detention until Aug. 5 on charges of failing to register as a foreign agent while gathering information on Russia's military activities, a Reuters reporter in the courtroom said. Russia authorities formally charged Vinatier, 47, who works for a Swiss-based nonprofit as an adviser on Russia and Eurasia, earlier on Friday.

The offence carries a possible prison sentence of up to five years.

