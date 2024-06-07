Left Menu

French Researcher Laurent Vinatier Detained in Russia

A Russian court has placed French researcher Laurent Vinatier in pre-trial detention until August 5. Vinatier, 47, is charged with failing to register as a foreign agent while researching Russia's military activities. He faces a possible prison sentence of up to five years.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-06-2024 19:08 IST
A Russian court on Friday placed French researcher Laurent Vinatier in pre-trial detention until Aug. 5 on charges of failing to register as a foreign agent while gathering information on Russia's military activities, a Reuters reporter in the courtroom said. Russia authorities formally charged Vinatier, 47, who works for a Swiss-based nonprofit as an adviser on Russia and Eurasia, earlier on Friday.

The offence carries a possible prison sentence of up to five years.

