Farmers Rally Behind CISF Constable After Clash with MP Kangana Ranaut

Several farmer outfits have come forward to support the CISF woman constable who allegedly slapped actor and BJP MP-elect Kangana Ranaut. The incident, reportedly occurring during a security check at Chandigarh airport, has triggered an investigation by Mohali police and CISF authorities. CCTV footage is being reviewed to determine the next steps.

Ranaut claimed she was hit and verbally abused by the constable, citing the woman's support for the farmer protests as the reason. The constable has been suspended pending an impartial inquiry.

Farmer leaders Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher have met Punjab's Director General of Police to ensure fair proceedings. An 'Insaaf march' to Mohali SSP's office is planned to demand justice for the constable. The incident has sparked debates about terrorism, extremism, and agricultural policy in Punjab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)