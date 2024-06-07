Farmers Rally Behind CISF Constable After Clash with MP Kangana Ranaut

Left Menu

Several farmer organizations have expressed support for the CISF woman constable who allegedly slapped Kangana Ranaut. The incident, currently under investigation, occurred at Chandigarh airport two days after Ranaut was elected to the Lok Sabha. The constable, now suspended, allegedly took issue with Ranaut's stance on farmers' protests.

Several farmer outfits have come forward to support the CISF woman constable who allegedly slapped actor and BJP MP-elect Kangana Ranaut. The incident, reportedly occurring during a security check at Chandigarh airport, has triggered an investigation by Mohali police and CISF authorities. CCTV footage is being reviewed to determine the next steps.

Ranaut claimed she was hit and verbally abused by the constable, citing the woman's support for the farmer protests as the reason. The constable has been suspended pending an impartial inquiry.

Farmer leaders Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher have met Punjab's Director General of Police to ensure fair proceedings. An 'Insaaf march' to Mohali SSP's office is planned to demand justice for the constable. The incident has sparked debates about terrorism, extremism, and agricultural policy in Punjab.

