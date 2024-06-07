Delhi Court Grants Bail to Unitech Directors in Money Laundering Case
A Delhi court has granted bail to former Unitech directors Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra in a money laundering case. The judge noted they have already served a significant portion of the maximum potential sentence and that the trial is expected to take a long time to conclude.
In a significant development, a Delhi court granted bail to former Unitech directors Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra on Friday, who were implicated in a money laundering case related to alleged fraud of numerous home buyers. The court underscored that pre-trial detention should not be punitive in nature.
The Enforcement Directorate alleged that the businessmen, along with others, amassed several hundred crores from home buyers for various housing projects, only to launder the funds. Having been incarcerated for over two and a half years without the trial commencing, the court noted that the trial could extend beyond the maximum sentence length.
Additional Sessions Judge Dheeraj Mor highlighted that the massive volume of evidence and the sheer number of accused made the trial's duration unpredictable. While the ED's Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta opposed the bail, citing graver allegations against the duo, the court invoked the principle of parity in their favor.
