Violent Clash During BJP Celebration in Dakshina Kannada
Two BJP cadres were stabbed, and another was beaten as they celebrated the swearing-in of the NDA government in Dakshina Kannada. The attack followed a group of youths objecting to slogans shouted near a mosque. Three individuals have been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.
In a violent turn of events, two BJP cadres were stabbed while another was allegedly beaten during the celebration of the BJP-led NDA government's swearing-in ceremony in Dakshina Kannada, police have reported.
Mangaluru city police commissioner Anupam Agarwal stated that the incident occurred as a group of revellers chanted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' while passing by a mosque on Sunday. The slogans were met with objections from youths gathered near the Boliyar Mosque in Bantwal taluk.
Despite moving on, the revellers were accosted by the youths, who targeted three individuals, chasing and attacking them with knives. The injured, identified as Harish Anchan, Nandakumar, and Krishnakumar, are now hospitalized. Police have arrested three suspects and recovered the weapons used.
District incharge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao vowed strict action after the investigation. Meanwhile, BJP criticized the Congress government, comparing the violence to the Thuglak era and calling for stronger governance to curb the rising violence.
