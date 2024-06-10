Tragic Terror Attack: Pilgrims Targeted in Jammu and Kashmir
In a tragic terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, nine people were killed and 41 injured. Victims hail from Balrampur, Gonda, and Gorakhpur districts. Immediate aid and medical support are being provided, with officials condemning the attack and demanding accountability.
In a heartbreaking incident, a terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district claimed nine lives and injured 41 others, including residents from Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur, Gonda, and Gorakhpur districts, officials reported on Monday.
Among the dead were Ruby and Anurag Verma, both children. Ruby and Anurag, hailing from Kandhbhari village in Balrampur, lost their lives in the deadly assault, while ten others from their district sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment in hospitals in Jammu. Balrampur's District Magistrate Arvind Singh mentioned that these victims were part of a 12-devotee group on a pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.
Additionally, the terror attack resulted in serious injuries to eight members of a family from Gonda, all of whom have been hospitalized following evacuation by rescue teams. Gonda District Magistrate Neha Sharma assured families of swift administrative support. Meanwhile, the Gorakhpur district administration confirmed that four pilgrims from their region also sustained injuries, with survivors receiving necessary medical attention and aid.
