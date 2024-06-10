Left Menu

Ashwini Vaishnaw Takes on New Role in Modi's Third Term Cabinet

Ashwini Vaishnaw, who retains his portfolios of Railways and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, has also been appointed as the Minister of Information and Broadcasting in Modi’s third term. Vaishnaw, a former IAS officer, has achieved significant milestones including the introduction of Vande Bharat trains and track expansion.

In a significant cabinet reshuffle, Ashwini Vaishnaw has been appointed as the Minister of Information and Broadcasting while retaining his existing portfolios of Railways and Electronics and Information Technology. This new responsibility marks an important phase in the Modi government's third term.

Vaishnaw, who first took charge as Railway Minister on July 7, 2021, has already made substantial contributions to the sector. Notably, he introduced 98 semi-high speed Vande Bharat trains, with current figures showing 102 trains running nationwide at an impressive occupancy rate of 105.7%. More than 2.15 crore people have traveled on these trains as of March 31, 2024.

The ambitious Railway expansion under Vaishnaw saw 3,901 km of track laid in 2022-23, setting a new historical record. His tenure continues to build on the legacies of earlier Railway Ministers under the Modi government, including D V Sadananda Gowda, Suresh Prabhu, and Piyush Goyal.

