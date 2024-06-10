Indore to Use AI for Enforcing Bar Closing Hours

In a bid to enforce regulations on bar closing hours, the Indore administration in Madhya Pradesh has turned to Artificial Intelligence. According to a senior official, the decision comes in response to increasing complaints about bars and pubs operating beyond the midnight deadline.

District Magistrate and Collector Ashish Singh explained that any activity detected in such establishments after midnight will trigger an alert to area-specific excise officers, sub-divisional magistrates, and police officers. To facilitate this, bars and pubs must provide live camera feeds to a control room set up for continuous monitoring.

This AI-enhanced monitoring system is expected to be operational within a fortnight, ensuring strict adherence to closing time norms and reducing the incidents of violations.

