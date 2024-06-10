Left Menu

Indore to Use AI for Enforcing Bar Closing Hours

The Indore administration in Madhya Pradesh will employ Artificial Intelligence to ensure bars and pubs close at midnight as per regulations. This decision follows rising complaints about establishments operating past permitted hours. AI tools will alert officials to any late activity, with live camera feeds monitored by a control room.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 10-06-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 22:06 IST
  • India

In a bid to enforce regulations on bar closing hours, the Indore administration in Madhya Pradesh has turned to Artificial Intelligence. According to a senior official, the decision comes in response to increasing complaints about bars and pubs operating beyond the midnight deadline.

District Magistrate and Collector Ashish Singh explained that any activity detected in such establishments after midnight will trigger an alert to area-specific excise officers, sub-divisional magistrates, and police officers. To facilitate this, bars and pubs must provide live camera feeds to a control room set up for continuous monitoring.

This AI-enhanced monitoring system is expected to be operational within a fortnight, ensuring strict adherence to closing time norms and reducing the incidents of violations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

